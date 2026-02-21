WORLD
2 min read
Russia accuses Telegram of aiding Ukraine intelligence
The FSB says Telegram enabled Ukraine to obtain Russian military information and endangered troops over recent months.
Russia accuses Telegram of aiding Ukraine intelligence
The FSB alleges Telegram provided access to military information. / Reuters
9 hours ago

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Saturday accused Telegram of providing information to Ukraine’s military and intelligence.

The FSB claimed in a statement that it has evidence that Ukraine’s intelligence had access to communications of the Russian military and used it against them.

"The Federal Security Service has reliable data indicating that the armed forces and special services of Ukraine are capable of quickly obtaining information posted on the Telegram messenger and using it for military purposes," the statement read.

The FSB further said that the use of Telegram by Russian servicemen in the area of the combat zone over the past three months has led to threats to their lives.

"As a result of analysing the work of the Telegram messenger, numerous reliable data were obtained showing that its use by servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the area of the special military operation during the last three months repeatedly resulted in creating life-threatening situations for soldiers," it said.

The Russian authorities started slowing down the work of Telegram in December. In early February, they shortly limited access to the app on Russia’s territory, but following many complaints from the military, they lifted restrictions.

Since 2019, Russia banned access to several social media platforms and apps on its territory, including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Russian regulator restricts Telegram messenger
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Hamas calls Israeli attack on Lebanon refugee camp 'crime against civilians'
US sanctions RSF commanders over Darfur atrocities as genocide warnings mount
Israeli truce violations kill 10 across Lebanon, including attack on Palestinian refugee camp
Turkish Armed Forces leads world in drone technology, showcases capabilities at NATO exercise
Bulgaria's deputy prime minister steps down a day after caretaker cabinet takes charge
NASA sets date to send astronauts around moon for first time in 50 years
Millions of Syrian children out of school as funding gaps threaten recovery: UNICEF envoy
Unrest near presidential palace in Yemen's Aden leaves casualties after new government convenes
Türkiye renewables hit 62% of installed capacity, eyes climate action at COP31: Erdogan
US scrambles jets as Russian warplanes detected near Alaska
Millions in Somalia on brink of worsening hunger as WFP faces critical funding shortfall
Türkiye's Kizilelma combat drone gets Aselsan's new electronic shield upgrade
Israel arrests 14 Palestinians in occupied West Bank raids during Ramadan
UN report details 'staggering' torture, abuse in global scam trafficking networks
Epstein's wealth is being used to compensate victims. What about his far richer partners?