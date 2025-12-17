In a bold challenge to Speaker Mike Johnson, four House Republicans have joined Democrats to push for an early 2026 vote on a three-year extension of expanded Affordable Care Act subsidies, which are set to expire at year’s end.
Representatives Brian Fitzpatrick, Rob Borshan Jr., and Ryan Mackenzie of Pennsylvania, along with Mike Lawler of New York, signed on to the Democratic effort just before the House took up Johnson’s narrower health care bill, which does not address the subsidies, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.
Their signatures on the petition came moments before the House was set to vote to bring Johnson’s health care package, which does not address the subsidies, to the floor.
These subsidies, which help lower health insurance premiums for millions, are set to expire at the end of 2025, potentially leading to sharp increases in costs for enrollees starting in 2026 if not renewed.
The move came after Johnson announced the House would not hold a vote on the issue, effectively allowing the subsidies to lapse.
Republican-controlled US House of Representatives is looking at blocking quick consideration of a Democratic bill to extend an Affordable Care Act health insurance subsidy in a procedural move that could close the door to any such legislation being enacted before the subsidies expire on December 31.
The House voted to put a stop to the last-minute move by Democrats, aided by four Republicans, to force quick votes on a three-year extension of the ACA subsidy.
Democrats loudly protested, accusing Republican leadership of gaveling an end to the vote prematurely, before all members had cast their ballots.
“Many of them did want a vote on this Obamacare covid-era subsidy the Democrats created,” Speaker Johnson said of the moderates.
“We looked for a way to try to allow for that pressure release valve, and it just was not to be.”
Obamacare debate centres on enhanced subsidies (extra government help making health insurance cheaper for about 20-22 million people through ACA marketplaces) that expire on December 31, 2025.
Democrats want a clean 3-year extension to keep costs down, while most Republicans oppose it, saying it's too expensive and want to let them lapse or replace with other reforms.
Even if the House passes it, the Senate is unlikely to act, so the subsidies are still expected to expire.