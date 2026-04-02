China said on Thursday the “root cause” of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz is the “illegal” joint US-Israeli military offensive against Iran, urging de-escalation to safeguard global shipping.

“The root cause for disruption in Strait of Hormuz is illegal US-Israeli military operation against Iran,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

The remarks came in response to comments by US President Donald Trump, who said a day earlier that the United States imports “almost no oil” through the waterway.

“And the countries of the world that do receive oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage. They must cherish it. They must grab it and cherish it,” Trump said.

He also suggested countries unable to secure fuel should buy oil from the United States or “build up some delayed courage” and “go to the Strait and just take it.”

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China, which imports much of its energy from the Middle East, said three of its vessels recently passed through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been under effective Iranian control since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on February 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and infrastructure damage while disrupting global markets and aviation.

At least 13 US military personnel have been killed during the ongoing armed conflict, with dozens of others wounded.