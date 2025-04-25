Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country wants a common understanding with the US that Russia is the "aggressor" in the war, emphasising that Kiev views Washington as a key strategic partner.

“We know that the United States has a mediator position in this conflict. And this is the choice that the United States made,” he said in an interview with American journalist Ben Shapiro cited by Interfax-Ukraine.

“But we consider the United States as a strong strategic partner that has influence,” he said.

“We would very much like these two forces to be used in relation to Russia, so that the force is directed at Russia, because it is Russia that is the aggressor. And we would very much like to have a common understanding that Russia is the aggressor, not us.”

Zelenskyy acknowledged US President Donald Trump’s approach to a different path for a resolution.

“I understand what President Trump wants.



I very much respect the fact that he is looking for an approach. This is his approach,” he said, while stressing that Ukraine does not want Washington to “look for balance in these words.”

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine has been transparent with the US regarding the use and improvement of weapon systems, highlighting how Ukrainian experts enhanced several technologies in coordination with US partners.