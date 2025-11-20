Three Palestinians were killed and others wounded early on Thursday in an Israeli air strike on a home in southern Gaza in a further violation of the October 10 ceasefire, according to Palestinian Civil Defence in Gaza.

The agency reported in a statement that its teams recovered three bodies and at least 15 wounded from two families after a strike that targeted a residential house in Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry in Gaza reported that the Israeli army killed 25 Palestinians and wounded 77 in a series of back-to-back strikes on several areas that Israel had previously withdrawn from, in what Palestinian authorities said was a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The ministry did not release further information on the locations targeted or the identities of the victims.

Ceasefire violations