In the summer of 2025, the climate crisis is manifesting with sharp contrasts. In Boston , residents swelter under a record 39°C heatwave, while in Athens , similar temperatures turn uninsulated homes into ovens.

Albania’s rivers have all but disappeared under relentless sun. In Portugal, the mercury hit a searing 47°C in Mora last week, among the highest ever recorded in the country.

Parched terrain and suffocating air have turned the Mediterranean basin into a stage for wildfires, erupting with devastating intensity.

In Greece, over 160 firefighters, five aircraft and 46 fire trucks were deployed to combat a major blaze on the island of Evia, forcing the overnight evacuation of entire villages including Tsakeoi and Limnionas.

Fires have also spread near Athens and scorched parts of Türkiye , Syria and Germany , advancing faster than emergency services can contain them.

Such wildfires are no longer confined to the summer months. Even in the dead of winter, the climate crisis offers no reprieve.

Back in January, California faced an unusually early and destructive fire season. The Eaton and Palisades fires swept through communities across the state, forcing evacuations and destroying thousands of structures amid record-low humidity and bone-dry vegetation.

According to the climate experts, these extremes are no longer anomalies, they are becoming the new normal. Yet the burden of climate, especially heat, is not borne equally.

From the Western Balkans to South Asia, geography, infrastructure, and income dictate how hot it gets, and how survivable that heat becomes – from one social class to another.

Cool is a class privilege

A recent heat-mapping study in Western Sydney underscores how rising temperatures expose deep social and spatial divides.

On the hottest days, temperature differences of more than 10°C are recorded across the city, depending on tree cover, building materials and wealth.

Leafy, affluent neighbourhoods remain markedly cooler. Low-income suburbs, meanwhile, with scant vegetation and densely packed housing, trap and retain dangerous levels of heat.

Simple cooling interventions like insulation or window blinds are affordable. Yet fewer than a third of renters who request such upgrades receive them. Yet there is the talk around "adaptation".

Climate adaptation might have become a buzzword at international summits, the on-the-ground reality often tells a different story. The measures needed to prepare for and adjust to heatwaves, droughts, and floods, adaptation is meant to reduce vulnerability and build resilience. It demands commitment to the resources.

“Public climate finance is shrinking even as the need explodes,” says Dr Mizan Khan, Technical Lead of the LDC Universities’ Consortium on Climate Change ( LUCCC ) affiliated with the Saxena Center at Brown University.

Global climate finance hit a record $1.46 trillion in 2022, which is an extremely inflated calculation, even its overwhelming share - more than 95% of it is invested in the developed countries. Dr. Khan says that this is still far below what’s needed. The Climate Policy Initiative (CPI) estimates that annual funding must rise to $7.5 trillion by 2030 to keep warming below 1.5°C by the end of this century.

“What we need is 20 times more than what currently exists. Right now, only about five cents of every climate dollar goes to adaptation, and that’s not just inadequate, it’s unjust,” Dr Khan adds.

Without a dramatic increase in funding, he warns, adaptation will remain “an afterthought,” even as heat becomes the climate’s most immediate and lethal threat.