Maersk denied shipping arms or ammunition to Israel during its war on Gaza in response to a shareholder proposal at its annual general meeting (AGM) but acknowledged shipping military-related cargo.

"Maersk has a strict policy of not shipping weapons or ammunition into any active conflict zone," CEO Vincent Clerc told shareholders on Tuesday.

The proposal to ban Maersk from shipping arms to Israel was put forward by Danish shareholder group Kritiske Aktionaerer.

Activist group Eko in a separate proposal called for Maersk to enact greater transparency in its human rights processes, particularly focusing on high-risk areas including arms shipments.

"We are fully compliant with all applicable laws," said Clerc, adding that Maersk acts in accordance with United Nations guiding principles on business and human rights and OECD guidelines on responsible business conduct.

UN experts have called on countries to impose sanctions and an arms embargo on Israel, arguing that Israel's military offensive in Gaza since October 7, 2023, in which Gaza health officials say more than 48,000 people have died, amounted to genocide.

Maersk ships cargo to Israel for US government agencies with its US subsidiary Maersk Line, Limited (MLL).