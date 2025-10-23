China urged the international community on Thursday to “follow the guidance” of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to ease the humanitarian crisis faced by Palestinians.

The ICJ advisory opinion has “made clear that Israel is under obligations to work with the UN and other agencies to ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to the population in the occupied Palestinian territory,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

“I hope the international community will follow the guidance of the ICJ’s opinion document, ease the humanitarian crisis faced by the Palestinian people and work relentlessly for the early fall just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question,” he added.

Beijing’s statements came after the world court ruled on Wednesday that Israel is obliged under the Geneva Convention to agree to and facilitate relief schemes provided by third states and impartial humanitarian groups, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), to ensure that sufficient aid reaches Gaza.

Citing China’s submission before the ICJ in the case, Guo said the top UN court’s clarification “is a response to the concerns and expectations of the international community.”

“We will continue to play a constructive role in affairs related to international law and take concrete actions to uphold international fairness and justice and promote the progress of international rule of law,” he said.

“China's position on the Palestinian question is consistent and clear. We always uphold fairness and justice and firmly support the just cause of the Palestinian people,” said the spokesman.