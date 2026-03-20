Syria said Friday that it foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons and ammunition in the southern province of Sweida after clashes erupted between security forces and an armed group.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement cited by Syria’s official news agency SANA that specialised units carried out a security operation that thwarted an arms smuggling attempt along the Bosra al-Sham–Baka road.

The ministry stated that the operation was initiated following the detection of members of “outlaw groups” infiltrating areas near internal security positions in the region, accompanied by suspicious vehicle movements believed to be part of a plan to destabilise security and stability.

The statement said security units immediately raised their readiness levels and moved to surround the group.

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Members of the group then opened fire, triggering clashes with security forces.