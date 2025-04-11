WAR ON GAZA
‘Scarred’ with Star of David: Freed Palestinian details Israeli torture in prison
Ahmad Manasra, aged 23, was released on the same day as Qatawi after spending nearly a decade of his childhood in Israeli prison.
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Designer: Semih Genc / TRT World
April 11, 2025

Musab Qatawi, a Palestinian man from the city of Qalqilya, was released from Israeli prison on April 10 after being incarcerated for three years — his head forcibly shaved and marked with a Star of David by Israeli occupation forces.

In a chilling account of the abuse and torture he endured in Israeli prison, Qatawi said: “I was diagnosed with kyphosis, and the Israeli forces subjected both me and fellow freed prisoner Ahmad Manasra to brutal mistreatment.” He also described how the Israeli prison guards punished him and Manasra before they were freed, saying, “They shoved our heads into garbage bins and completely shaved our heads before releasing us.”

