Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his US counterpart Donald Trump have discussed issues to be addressed during Thursday's bilateral talks in Switzerland, the Ukrainian leader said.

In a statement on X following the phone call, which he said was also attended by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Zelenskyy said on Wednesday they also discussed preparing for the next trilateral peace talks between Moscow, Kiev, and Washington "at the very beginning of March."

"We expect this meeting to create an opportunity to move talks to the leaders' level. President Trump supports this sequence of steps. This is the only way to resolve all the complex and sensitive issues and finally end the war," Zelenskyy said.

Expressing that both Ukrainian and American teams work "intensively," Zelenskyy said he "thanked them for all their work and for their active involvement in the negotiations and the efforts to end the war."

"We also greatly value the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) initiative. This winter has been the most difficult one for Ukraine, but the missiles for air defense systems that we purchase from the US are helping us get through all these challenges and protect lives," he added.