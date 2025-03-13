The Azerbaijani foreign minister announced that a consensus has been reached on all articles of the peace agreement with Armenia.

Speaking at a news conference in Azerbaijan's capital Baku on Thursday, Jeyhun Bayramov explained that Armenia had initially refused to accept two articles of the agreement but had recently agreed to them.

However, the Armenian side has now informed us that it accepts Azerbaijan’s proposals on these two issues," Bayramov noted.

Regional conflict