WORLD
2 min read
US considers Japan crucial for countering China in Indo-Pacific
Pentagon chief visits Tokyo to reinforce the US-Japan alliance against China's aggressive actions in the Indo-Pacific.
00:00
US considers Japan crucial for countering China in Indo-Pacific
China's military pressure is a major regional concern for the US and Japan. [Photo: AP] / AP
March 30, 2025

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Sunday that Japan was indispensable in tackling Chinese aggression by helping Washington establish a "credible" deterrence in the region, including across the Taiwan Strait.

"We share a warrior ethos that defines our forces," Hegseth told Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani at a meeting in Tokyo.

Calling Japan a “cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific,” the Pentagon suggested that President Donald Trump's administration would, like past ones, continue to work closely with its key Asian ally.

Japan hosts around 50,000 US military personnel, fighter squadrons, and Washington's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier strike group along a 3,000-km (1,900-mile) archipelago that helps hem in Chinese military power.

Hegseth's praise of Japan contrasts with the criticism he levelled at European allies in February, telling them they should not assume the US presence there would last forever.

On Saturday, he attended a memorial service on Iwo Jima, the site 80 years ago of fierce fighting between US and Japanese forces during World War Two.

RelatedTRT Global - China is the top threat to American interests: US intel report
RECOMMENDED

‘Aggressive’ China

Hegseth separately said that the US will ensure "robust, ready and credible deterrence" across the Taiwan Strait, calling China "aggressive and coercive".

"America is committed to sustaining robust, ready and credible deterrence in the Indo-Pacific, including across the Taiwan Strait," Hegseth said, using Washington's term for the Asia-Pacific region.

Beijing has stepped up military pressure in recent years around Taiwan, including near-daily air incursions, and has not ruled out using force to bring the self-ruled island under its control.

RelatedTRT Global - US targets China's AI and tech firms in latest trade restrictions

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'