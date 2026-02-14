Syrian and US officials stressed Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity during talks on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, according to a Friday Syrian Foreign Ministry statement.

The Syrian delegation, headed by Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani, met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss key local and regional developments.

Both sides emphasised the unity of Syria, its sovereignty, and the integrity of its territory. The US reaffirmed its support for the Syrian government.

Washington also expressed support for the recent integration agreement between the government and the YPG terror organisation, as well as Syria’s efforts to combat the Daesh terror group.

Syria formally joined the anti-Daesh coalition last November. The coalition was formed in 2014 and has carried out military operations against the terror group in Syria and Iraq, though Damascus was not previously a member.

The talks also addressed relations between Syria and the US and ways to develop cooperation in various fields.

US reiterates support for stable, peaceful Syria