Dozens of protesters have gathered outside the White House to denounce Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington, demanding a permanent and unconditional ceasefire in Israel's genocide in besieged Gaza.

Monday's protest, organised by American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) in collaboration with anti-war group CODEPINK and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), took place in front of Lafayette Park, just hours before Netanyahu was set to meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Demonstrators slammed the Israeli leader's visit as a "stain" on US foreign policy.

Many held signs referencing an arrest warrant issued by The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) for Netanyahu on charges of war crimes in Gaza.

"This is not a diplomatic visit. This is a disgrace," said Robert McCaw, Director of Government Affairs at CAIR.

"Every handshake, every deal, every photo op (with Netanyahu) with American leaders stains the hands of all Americans with the blood of children from Gaza."

The protests came as Netanyahu arrived in Washington to meet with Trump.

Protesters held signs that read "End the Gaza War. Save All Hostages," while many voiced frustration over what they described as Netanyahu's refusal to end the genocide and secure a hostage-prisoner deal.

Israel has been carrying out a genocide in Gaza since October 2023. Palestinians have recorded killings of more than 54,320 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

The ICC issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

'Judaism and Zionism are not the same'

"This moment is pivotal," said Osama Abu Irshaid, executive director of AMP.

"America is not a neutral party. Trump is not a mediator. Trump is a partner in this genocide. He has to bring himself to end this genocide, as he has to force Netanyahu to bring this genocide to an end."

Abu Irshaid urged Trump to "publicly and unequivocally demand" a permanent and unconditional ceasefire from Netanyahu and to end what he described as "vague diplomacy and half measures."

CODEPINK co-founder Medea Benjamin underscored the growing disconnect between US politicians and public opinion.