Manchester United's Amad Diallo has given defending champions Ivory Coast a victory over Mozambique in the first step for the Elephants to defend their title.

Ivory Coast wasted many chances in the first half before Diallo scored in the 49th minute.

Wilfried Zaha, who played his first international game in over two years, wasted a number of chances, while Franck Kessie missed two point-blank efforts.

The win secured the second spot in Group F for the Ivorians, who are seeking to defend their title by winning a fourth.

Cameroon edge past Gabon

Later, Cameroon closed matchday 1 with a 1-0 win over Gabon, topping Group F.

The five-time champions scored the first and only goal of the match in the 6th minute after Etta Eyong converted a superb pass from Manchester United's Bryan Mbuemo.