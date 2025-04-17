TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Smuggled statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye from US after 65 years
Statue snatched in 1960s to remain on display at Cleveland Museum before July return.
00:00
Smuggled statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye from US after 65 years
The official return took place during a ceremony held on April 14 at the Cleveland Museum of Art. / AA
April 17, 2025

A bronze statue of Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius, smuggled out of Türkiye in the 1960s through illegal excavations, has been officially returned to Türkiye.

“After nearly 65 years of scientific, legal, and diplomatic efforts, the statue of Marcus Aurelius is finally returning to the lands of Anatolia where it belongs,” Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Gokhan Yazgi said on Thursday in a post on X.

Yazgi said that the unique bronze statue, which depicts Marcus Aurelius in his philosopher persona, was illegally taken abroad from the ancient city of Boubon in southwestern Türkiye during the 1960s.

RECOMMENDED

Before its return, the statue will remain on display at the Cleveland Museum for three months as part of a special exhibition. It is expected to arrive in Türkiye in July.

“In July, it will come to life again in our country, within its own cultural context. Thus, Marcus Aurelius’ long journey will finally come to an end in the land to which he belongs,” Yazgi added.

The official return took place during a ceremony held on April 14 at the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Explore
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies