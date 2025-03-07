US
1 min read
US civil rights group warns Muslim immigrants not to travel overseas in March
A new travel ban by President Trump could bar people from Afghanistan and Pakistan from entering the US as early as next week, media reports.
00:00
US civil rights group warns Muslim immigrants not to travel overseas in March
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Enes Danis / TRT World
March 7, 2025

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has warned legal immigrants in the United States not to travel overseas over the next 30 days — until the administration’s deadline for a new ban passes. 

  • Lawful permanent residents, foreign students, workers, medical patients, refugees and tourists might be affected. Other potential countries targeted could include Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen and Palestine.

RECOMMENDED

US President Trump initiated the ban as part of an immigration crackdown he launched at the start of his second term under the guise of protecting national security. 

The move harkens back to the Republican president's ban on travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations during his first term in 2017, a policy that was later repealed by now-former President Joe Biden in 2021.

Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat