In a warehouse the size of two basketball courts, hundreds of electoral staff and political delegates on Friday pored over thousands of votes cast nearly three weeks ago in the presidential election in Honduras, where tensions are sky-high.

The manual recount of nearly 2,800 tally sheets with suspected "inconsistencies" will determine a victor between Nasry Asfura, a 67-year-old businessman backed by US President Donald Trump, and fellow conservative Salvador Nasralla, a 72-year-old TV star.

Nasralla leads the count by just a few thousand votes, but this could well change with nearly 500,000 ballots affected by the recount that has the Central American country on edge.

Outside the CNE electoral council's headquarters and elsewhere in the capital Tegucigalpa, Hondurans expressed distrust in the protracted count, marred by computer system failures and accusations of fraud.

"We don't trust the authorities," said Carlos Castillo, a 53-year-old supporter of the ruling leftist Libre party, whose candidate, Rixi Moncada, was trailing in a distant third place.

"They're committing the same old frauds," Castillo told AFP outside the electoral center where staff carried out their work wearing latex gloves under the watchful eye of CCTV cameras.

The count was streamed live on the CNE's YouTube channel, viewed by many Hondurans with rising suspicion despite observers from the Americas and Europe saying they saw no evidence of fraud.

After clashes between protesters and law enforcers earlier in the week, soldiers on Friday patrolled the perimeter of the CNE centre, from which journalists were barred.

On the wall outside, someone had put up a poster demanding a "vote-by-vote" recount and calling CNE officials "rats."

'Now they're counting'

The CNE legally has until December 30 to announce a winner.