A trade deal between Washington and Beijing "is done", subject to final approval with the presidents of the two countries, US President Donald Trump has claimed.

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, he said the US “is getting a total of 55 percent tariffs, China is getting 10 percent.”

“Full magnets, and any necessary rare earths, will be supplied, up front, by China,” he said, adding: “Likewise, we will provide to China what was agreed to, including Chinese students using our colleges and universities (which has always been good with me!).”

“Relationship is excellent!” he said.