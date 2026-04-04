The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz following US and Israeli attacks on Iran, along with disruptions to global energy supply, is bringing Türkiye to the forefront through various pipeline and route alternatives in the search for substitute transit corridors.

Because of the war in the Middle East, maritime traffic and oil transportation through the Strait of Hormuz have been severely disrupted. Although the waterway has not been officially declared closed, Iranian authorities have imposed strict controls and restrictions on crossings.

While only vessels from certain countries are allowed to pass, others can transit only under specific conditions. This has caused maritime traffic in the region to deviate significantly from normal operations.

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15M barrels of crude oil transported through Hormuz at risk

Rising tensions in the region have caused disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, which handles around 20 percent of global oil trade. Tanker traffic has slowed sharply, with crossings dropping to zero on some days and overall traffic declining by more than 90 percent.

The daily transport of 15 million barrels of crude oil through Hormuz is now at risk, while rising insurance costs and security concerns are putting additional pressure on shipments.

The developments pushed oil prices from around $70 to $120, marking an increase of nearly 70 percent. On the natural gas side, the rise has been even sharper. Europe’s benchmark TTF gas contracts climbed from around €30 ($34.56) to the €60 - €70 range ($69.12 – $80.64).

Although the decision by member countries of the International Energy Agency (IEA) to release 400 million barrels from emergency oil reserves signaled additional supply to the market, volatility continues amid concerns that the war in the region could intensify.

On the natural gas side, measures such as increasing storage use, accelerating spot LNG supply, and managing demand have been introduced, but prices remain elevated due to continuing supply risks.

Alternative routes exist, capacities limited

As concerns about supply security grow and existing measures prove insufficient to limit market volatility, the search for alternative routes that could reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz has also gained momentum.

IEA data shows around 20 million barrels of oil per day passed through the Strait of Hormuz in 2025.

Alternative pipeline capacities bypassing Hormuz through Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates remain limited to between 3.5 million and 5.5 million barrels per day.

The UAE exports around 1.1 million barrels daily via the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah pipeline, with an additional spare capacity of approximately 700,000 barrels.

In Saudi Arabia, the East-West crude oil pipeline has a design capacity of 5 million barrels per day. After the current usage of about 2 million barrels, additional available capacity is estimated between 3 million and 5 million barrels per day.

The Abqaiq-Yanbu pipeline, running parallel to the East-West crude oil pipeline and transporting natural gas liquids, is currently operating at full capacity with around 300,000 barrels per day.