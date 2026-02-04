The Israeli Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, has acknowledged an upsurge in attacks by illegal Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, according to Israeli media.

The remarks were made during a ceremony marking the appointment of Yoram Levi as the new coordinator of Israeli government activities in the occupied Palestinian territories, succeeding Ghassan Alian, the public broadcaster KAN reported.

Zamir said the attacks “damage Israel’s image and the settlement project, even if carried out by small extremist groups”, adding that their security and political impact is wide-reaching.

Israeli police also presented annual data this week showing a 3 percent increase in the number of cases opened in 2025 against suspects involved in “rioting” and “violence” in the occupied West Bank, KAN said.

Separately, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said its crews transferred a 28-year-old man to a hospital after he was shot by Israeli fire in the thigh near the Jenin refugee camp. The group did not provide further details.

In another attack, a Palestinian woman and her daughter were injured after illegal settlers assaulted them between the towns of Osarin and Beita, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, Palestinian media reported.

The official Wafa news agency said the woman and her daughter were attacked by illegal settlers in the Qammas area and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continued raids across the occupied West Bank.