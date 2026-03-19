Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara continues to take firm measures against airspace violations and to strengthen national security.

“With the awareness that we bear the responsibility of 86 million people, we never abandon caution and prudence. While taking a very firm stance against actions that violate our airspace, we also continue to take steps to strengthen the peace and security of our nation,” Erdogan said on Thursday.

The president made the remarks in a video message greeting Turkish citizens on Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, the festival that follows the holy month of Ramadan.

He expressed his wishes for the Eid to bring goodness, blessings, and beauty to the country, the Islamic world, and all humanity and also mentioned the situation in the Middle East.

“Our brothers and sisters in Gaza are trying to observe Ramadan Bayram under Israel’s attacks, which violate ceasefire rules and block humanitarian aid. In various parts of Palestine, especially East Jerusalem and the West Bank, as well as in southern Lebanon, policies of occupation and destruction continue at full intensity,” he said.

He also emphasised that attacks launched against Iran on February 28, along with Iran’s missile and drone retaliations toward third countries, have further escalated regional tensions.