Gaza Civil Defence has retrieved the bodies of 25 Palestinians, including a female journalist, from the rubble in southern Gaza.

In a statement, the agency said that its teams recovered the bodies from the debris of a family house in Khan Younis city on Thursday.

The victims were killed in Israeli attacks in January 2024.

Among the victims was Palestinian journalist Heba al Abadla and her mother, the statement said.

Search operations are carried out with simple and primitive mechanisms and some heavy, dilapidated equipment due to Israel’s continued blockade on the enclave, the organisation said.