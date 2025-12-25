Gaza Civil Defence has retrieved the bodies of 25 Palestinians, including a female journalist, from the rubble in southern Gaza.
In a statement, the agency said that its teams recovered the bodies from the debris of a family house in Khan Younis city on Thursday.
The victims were killed in Israeli attacks in January 2024.
Among the victims was Palestinian journalist Heba al Abadla and her mother, the statement said.
Search operations are carried out with simple and primitive mechanisms and some heavy, dilapidated equipment due to Israel’s continued blockade on the enclave, the organisation said.
Israel has not allowed Palestinians to bring in heavy machinery and equipment to remove tonnes of rubble despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10, hindering the recovery of the bodies of Palestinians buried beneath it.
Palestinian families try to identify their loved ones among the bodies through the remaining distinctive marks on the bodies or clothes due to a lack of specialised medical equipment.
Gaza authorities have accused Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire agreement after the Israeli genocide that has killed more than 71,000 people, mostly women and children, and wounded over 171,000 others since October 2023.