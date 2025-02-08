Saturday, February 8, 2025

1650 GMT — Israel and Hamas completed their fifth prisoner swap under a fragile Gaza ceasefire deal, with the frail, disoriented appearance of the three released Israelis sparking dismay among their relatives.

Out of the 183 inmates released by Israel in return, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group said seven required hospitalisation, decrying "brutality" and mistreatment in jail.

An AFP correspondent later reported that more than 100 Palestinian prisoners had arrived in Gaza.

The fifth exchange since the truce took effect last month comes as negotiations are set to begin on the next phase of the ceasefire, which is intended to pave the way for a permanent end to the war.

But senior Hamas official Bassem Naim said Israel's "procrastination and lack of commitment in implementing the first phase... exposes this agreement to danger and thus it may stop or collapse".

He also described, in an interview with AFP, the condition of the hostages as "acceptable under the difficult circumstances that the Gaza Strip was living".

More updates 👇

1700 GMT — Israel putting Gaza ceasefire at risk of collapse: Hamas official

Israel's "lack of commitment" is putting the Gaza ceasefire in danger of collapse, a senior Hamas official told AFP with talks yet to start on its second phase.

In an interview with AFP, Hamas political bureau member and former Gaza health minister Basem Naim warned the deal was in danger, but said the Palestinian resistance group did not want to return to war.

The fifth release of Israeli and Palestinian prisoners took place on Saturday, about halfway through the six-week first phase of the ceasefire deal.

1609 GMT — Israeli negotiators in Qatar ‘unauthorised' to discuss 2nd phase of Gaza ceasefire: Report

Israel’s negotiating team set to travel to Qatar is not authorised to discuss the second phase of a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli team includes Brigadier General Gal Hirsch, Israel’s coordinator for the hostages, and a former deputy chief of the Shin Bet domestic service, whose name was not disclosed.

"The Israeli team is not authorized to discuss the second phase of the deal," the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said.

KAN said the mandate of the negotiating team is limited to discussing the continuation of the first phase of the agreement.

1600 GMT — Palestine, Egypt decry Israeli premier’s proposal to establish Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia

Palestine and Egypt strongly denounced a proposal by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to establish a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia, considering the call a violation of the kingdom's sovereignty.

In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry called Netanyahu's proposal "racist and anti-peace,” and" an infringement on Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and stability."

The statement voiced complete support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia against the Israeli incitement, and urged the international community to condemn Netanyahu's statements.

For his part, Hussein Al-Sheikh, secretary-general of the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said that the Israeli statements targeted the Saudi sovereignty, calling Netanyahu’s comments “a violation of international law and international conventions.”

“The State of Palestine will only be on the land of Palestine,” he added on his X account.

1450 GMT — Israel claims to have struck Hamas weapons depot in southern Syria

Israel claimed to have struck a weapons storage facility for the Palestinian group Hamas in southern Syria.

In a brief statement, the army said the weapons depot was hit in the Deir Ali area in southern Syria, claiming that the weapons were stored to carry out attacks against Israeli targets.

There was no comment from Syrian authorities or Hamas on the Israeli claim.

1445 GMT — Hamas official urges Arab countries not to recognise Israel

A senior Hamas official urged Arab countries not to recognise Israel, as Saudi Arabia is courted by the United States to join a small group of its neighbours in normalising ties.

"We call on them not to normalise," Hamas political bureau member Basem Naim told AFP. "We call on all Arab countries, both those currently normalising and those considering normalisation, to step back from this."

1130 GMT — 183 Palestinians freed for 3 Israeli captives amid truce deal

A bus carrying a group of Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli prisons arrived in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah under a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

According to an Anadolu Agency reporter, some 42 prisoners were aboard the Red Cross bus, who were greeted by a cheering crowd who gathered since early morning to welcome the freed detainees.

The detainees were set free from the Ofer military prison near Ramallah under the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal that took effect on January 19.

Israel is set to free 183 prisoners on Saturday in swap for three Israeli captives released by Hamas early in the day.

Sixteen Israeli captives and five Thai workers have so far been released under the Gaza ceasefire in return for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

1011 GMT — Israeli army withdraws from occupied West Bank town after week-long assault

The Israeli army withdrew from the occupied West Bank town of Tammun after a week-long incursion, a local official has said.

"The army withdrew its forces suddenly and quickly, and evacuated all the houses that it had turned into military barracks after expelling their inhabitants," Tammun Mayor Najeh Bani Odeh said.

He said the Israeli forces have left a trail of destruction after its military offensives in the town.

1009 GMT — Gaza death toll nears 48,200 as more bodies found in rubble