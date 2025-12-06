POLITICS
US, Ukraine discuss steps toward 'durable peace' as war nears four-year mark
Envoys say progress depends on Russia showing "serious commitment" to de-escalation and ending killings.
US, Ukraine push 'durable peace' plan as envoys hold fresh talks [File] / Reuters
December 6, 2025

US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner, an informal adviser to President Donald Trump, have held their sixth meeting in two weeks with Ukrainian officials to discuss steps toward ending the war with Russia, the State Department said.

The two days of what the department described as "constructive" talks involved Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of General Staff Andriy Hnatov, and focused on "advancing a credible pathway toward a durable and just peace in Ukraine."

Umerov reaffirmed that Ukraine’s priority is securing a settlement that "protects its independence and sovereignty, ensures the safety of Ukrainians, and provides a stable foundation for a prosperous democratic future."

The discussions also covered the results of recent US meetings with Russian officials and potential steps that could lead to ending the conflict, now approaching its fourth year.

Both sides reviewed deterrence capabilities needed to support lasting peace and agreed on a framework for future security arrangements.

Washington and Kiev stressed that real progress "depends on Russia’s readiness to show serious commitment to long-term peace, including steps toward de-escalation and cessation of killings."

The parties are set to reconvene on Saturday to continue advancing the talks.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
