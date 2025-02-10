WAR ON GAZA
Assault on Palestinian Journalism
In January, Israel committed 110 press violations against Palestinian journalists, with 7 detained, interrogated, and assaulted, while 40 others were barred from reporting in the occupied West Bank.
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Senior Producer: Mirac Tapan / TRT World
February 10, 2025

In January, the weight of repression bore down on Palestinian journalists as Israel committed 110 press violations, according to the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate.

On the streets of the occupied West Bank, three journalists were seized by Israeli forces, two were subjected to harsh interrogations, and three others were brutally assaulted—each act a warning to those who dared to report.

Beyond direct violence, silencing took a quieter but no less insidious form. Forty Palestinian journalists found themselves barred from covering events, their access revoked, their voices stifled. In a land where every story matters, press freedom remained a target, its survival a daily act of defiance.

SOURCE:AA
