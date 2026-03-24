A Palestinian man has said he was forced to dismantle his home and leave his land due to escalating attacks by illegal Israeli settlers, the theft of part of his livestock and pressure from the Israeli army to vacate the area.

Mohammad Mahmoud Al-Maharik, from the Khillet Al-Mafateeh area in Masafer Yatta, said he had lived there for 25 to 30 years with his family, raising sheep, before settlers' attacks intensified in recent months.

He said illegal Israeli settlers attacked him while he was grazing his livestock in a nearby area, chased him and later brought another group who claimed ownership of the herd.

The attackers seized around 20 sheep and goats, along with dozens of lambs, causing heavy losses and affecting his only source of income, he added.

Israeli army forces later arrived at the site, ordered him to leave the area and prevented him from remaining in his home despite his long-term presence there, Al-Maharik said.

He said he eventually dismantled his 250 square metre home, along with livestock shelters and facilities, to prevent illegal settlers from seizing the property.

"I never imagined I would be forced to demolish my own home, but the pressure and attacks left me no choice," he said.