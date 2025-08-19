US
US denies role in release of Israeli cyber official accused in Nevada minor abuse case
State Department says Israeli government-linked employee was released by state court, not US intervention.
State Department says Israeli government-linked employee was released by state court, not US intervention / Reuters
August 19, 2025

The United States has rejected claims that it intervened to secure the release of an Israeli cybersecurity official arrested in Nevada on charges of soliciting abuse from a minor.

"The Department of State is aware that Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, an Israeli citizen, was arrested in Las Vegas and given a court date for charges related to soliciting sex electronically from a minor," the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs wrote Monday on X.

"He did not claim diplomatic immunity and was released by a state judge pending a court date. Any claims that the US government intervened are false," it added.

The court records reviewed by Reuters show a $10,000 bond was posted in Alexandrovich's case at the Henderson Detention Center, southeast of Las Vegas, on August 7.

Alexandrovich, 38, is listed on the Israeli government website as head of the Technological Defense Division at the Israel National Cyber Directorate, an agency overseeing civilian cyber defence.

The arrest reportedly took place last week, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office downplayed the incident.

It claimed Alexandrovich was only "questioned" and had "returned to Israel as scheduled."

Reports of Alexandrovich’s release quickly drew speculation about possible political pressure, given Washington’s longstanding ties with Israel.

The State Department’s denial sought to head off accusations of favoritism in a case involving a senior Israeli government-linked figure.

The charges against Alexandrovich relate to alleged electronic solicitation of abuse from a minor.

Nevada state officials have not publicly detailed the timeline of proceedings, though the case is expected to advance in local court in the coming weeks.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
