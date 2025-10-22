Belize has signed a "Safe Third Country" agreement with the US, agreeing to accept immigrants deported from the country. The US Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs congratulated the Belizean government on X.

"Thank you to the Government of Belize for signing a Safe Third Country Agreement—an important milestone in ending illegal immigration, shutting down abuse of our nation's asylum system, and reinforcing our shared commitment to tackling challenges in our hemisphere together," it wrote.

The Central American nation between Mexico and Guatemala serves as a key transit point for regional migration, and now joins other Latin American countries backing US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Opposition voices