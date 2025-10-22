AMERICAS
1 min read
Belize signs 'Safe Third Country' deal backing Trump's anti-immigration policy
Central American nation agrees to accept deported immigrants from the US under new bilateral agreement.
Belize signs 'Safe Third Country' deal backing Trump's anti-immigration policy
People deported from the United States disembark from a repatriation flight. [File] / AP
October 22, 2025

Belize has signed a "Safe Third Country" agreement with the US, agreeing to accept immigrants deported from the country. The US Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs congratulated the Belizean government on X.

"Thank you to the Government of Belize for signing a Safe Third Country Agreement—an important milestone in ending illegal immigration, shutting down abuse of our nation's asylum system, and reinforcing our shared commitment to tackling challenges in our hemisphere together," it wrote.

The Central American nation between Mexico and Guatemala serves as a key transit point for regional migration, and now joins other Latin American countries backing US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Opposition voices

RECOMMENDED

Belize opposition leader Tracy Taegar Panton criticized the agreement, stating that the country is not prepared to handle a surge of asylum seekers.

"Belize’s immigration and asylum departments remain understaffed, underfunded, and ill-equipped to adequately process, monitor, and support asylum seekers," she said in a statement.​​​​​​​

In August, Washington signed a similar agreement with Paraguay, requiring asylum seekers to request refuge there before seeking entry into the US.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage