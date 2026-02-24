Israeli forces demolished three homes and an agricultural structure on Tuesday in the town of Beit Liqya west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, witnesses said, as demolitions continue to increase.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli troops entered the town with bulldozers and tore down the buildings, citing construction without permits.

This came on the seventh day of Ramadan in the Palestinian territories, suggesting that Israel disregarded the significance of the fasting month for Muslims.

Israel frequently demolishes Palestinian homes and structures in parts of the West Bank, citing a lack of building permits.