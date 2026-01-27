Three French tourists drowned in Oman after the boat they were in capsized in waters off the sultanate's capital city of Muscat, police said on Tuesday.

The Royal Oman Police said the ship carried 25 French tourists, as well as a tour guide and a boat captain, when it capsized in the Gulf of Oman. It said three tourists died and two suffered minor injuries.

The police said in a short statement that “investigations are still ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident.”