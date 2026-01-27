WORLD
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
Oman, on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, draws tourists from around the world for its diving and natural beauty.
[File] The Royal Oman Police said the ship carried 25 French tourists, as well as a tour guide and a boat captain, when it capsized. / Reuters
January 27, 2026

Three French tourists drowned in Oman after the boat they were in capsized in waters off the sultanate's capital city of Muscat, police said on Tuesday.

The Royal Oman Police said the ship carried 25 French tourists, as well as a tour guide and a boat captain, when it capsized in the Gulf of Oman. It said three tourists died and two suffered minor injuries.

The police said in a short statement that “investigations are still ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident.”

Oman, on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, draws tourists from around the world for its diving and its natural beauty.

