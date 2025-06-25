Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is holding a series of high-level meetings on the sidelines of the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in The Hague, addressing pressing global issues and strengthening bilateral ties with key allies.

The summit also saw the announcement that Türkiye will host the 2026 NATO Summit, marking a significant moment for the country’s role within the alliance.

UK

Erdogan met with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, where the two leaders discussed enhancing cooperation between Türkiye and the United Kingdom. Emphasising a shared goal of increasing bilateral trade to $30 billion, Erdogan highlighted the growing collaboration in the defence sector.

He reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to supporting peace efforts between Russia and Ukraine, and voiced concern over the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, calling for an enduring ceasefire and the protection of international law in Palestine.

He expressed hope that Iran and Israel will adhere to the ceasefire, stressing that the escalation must not be allowed to overshadow the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He also underlined that the violations of international law by the Netanyahu government in Palestine are unacceptable, and that Türkiye’s priority is the establishment of a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid.

Erdogan also warned that Israeli strikes in Syria could destabilise the region and reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for a politically unified Syria to enable the safe return of refugees.

France

In a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Erdogan stressed the need to translate the current ceasefire between Israel and Iran into long-term stability.

The leaders discussed ways to strengthen Türkiye-France relations and exchanged views on European security.

He noted that including non-EU allies in Europe’s new security and defence architecture would be beneficial and emphasised the importance of approaching Türkiye-European Union relations from a long-term and strategic perspective.

He also urged an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, citing the worsening humanitarian crisis.

Erdogan also stated that Syria has been acting cautiously to remain outside the scope of regional conflicts and underlined the importance of Israel recognising that ensuring its own security depends on the stability of its neighbors.