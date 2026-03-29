'No Kings' protests held across US against Trump's policies
US
1 min read
'No Kings' protests held across US against Trump's policiesDemonstrators protested against Trump's policies and against the US-Israel war on Iran.
Protests took place in Illinois, Florida, New York, Michigan, Minnesota and elsewhere. / Reuters
5 hours ago

Massive protests have broken out across US states and cities against the Trump administration’s policies over what many see as an authoritarian bent and law-trampling governance.

It is the third time in less than a year that Americans have taken to the streets as part of a grassroots movement called "No Kings," the most vocal and visual conduit for opposition to Trump since he began his second term in January 2025.

Now they have something new to fume over — the war against Iran that US launched alongside Israel, with ever-shifting goals and timelines for completion.

Protests took place in Illinois, Florida, New York, Michigan, Minnesota and even spilt beyond the US borders, including in Rome, Italy; Madrid, Spain, and Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Here are some of the images

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SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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