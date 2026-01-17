Thousands of people poured into the streets across Denmark and Greenland on Saturday to protest recent US threats to take control of Greenland, chanting that the Arctic island “is not for sale” and belongs to its people.

Demonstrations were held in major Danish cities, including Copenhagen, Aarhus, Odense and Aalborg, as well as in Greenlandic cities such as Nuuk, Aasiaat, Qaqortoq and Ilulissat, Danish broadcaster TV2 reported.

Organisers and local media described turnout as unusually large, making it difficult to estimate total participation nationwide.

Greenland’s public broadcaster KNR said more than 15,000 demonstrators gathered in Copenhagen alone, where protesters marched through the city center and toward the US Embassy, waving Greenlandic flags and denouncing any attempt to undermine the island’s sovereignty.

In Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, large crowds were also expected later in the day as residents mobilised to send a direct message to Washington.