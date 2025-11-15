Israeli forces advanced several dozen metres into farmland in the southwestern Syrian province of Daraa on Saturday, local media reported.

An Israeli patrol crossed into agricultural land on the outskirts of the village of Maariya, opening fire and causing panic among residents, Moaffaq Mahmoud, head of the Abidin–Maariya municipal council, told the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

No injuries or damage were reported.

Mahmoud said the Israeli raid was not the first of its kind, adding that the area has seen similar “provocations” in recent weeks.

He said local residents “remain aware and resilient” and that coordination is ongoing with local authorities and monitoring committees to address any potential Israeli violations.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army or Syrian authorities on the report.