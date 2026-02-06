WORLD
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
The Presidential Leadership Council endorses a 34-member cabinet that includes three women, following the resignation of former prime minister Ahmad Awad Bin Mubarak.
The council said the decision was taken in the interest of the country’s “supreme national interest.” / Reuters
February 6, 2026

Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council has approved the formation of a new government headed by Prime Minister Shaya al Zindani, with a 34-member cabinet that includes three women, the Saba News Agency reported on Friday.

Al Zindani will also serve as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

The cabinet includes Maamar Motahar al Eryani as Information Minister, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Ali Ahmed Haidan as Interior Minister, and Maj. Gen. Taher Ali Obeidah al Oqaili as Defence Minister.

Among the female ministers named are Afrah Abdulaziz al Zouba as Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Ahd Mohammed Salem Jaasous as Minister of State for Women’s Affairs, and Judge Ishraq Fadl al Maqtari, according to the announcement.

The formation of the government was approved in line with Yemen’s constitution, the Gulf Cooperation Council initiative and its implementation mechanism signed in 2011, as well as the 2022 decision transferring presidential powers to the Presidential Leadership Council, Saba said.

The council said the decision was taken in the interest of the country’s “supreme national interest”.

The new cabinet follows the resignation of former Prime Minister Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak on May 3, 2025. His outgoing government did not include female representation.

Last year in December, forces aligned with the United Arab Emirates-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) seized Yemen’s Hadramout and Al-Mahrah provinces but were later pushed back by the Saudi-led Arab Coalition.

The UAE has backed the STC, which was part of Yemen's internationally recognised government, which is supported by Saudi Arabia, and has led the fight against the Houthis.

On January 8, a delegation of the STC in Riyadh announced the dissolution of the group.

North and South Yemen were unified on May 22, 1990, forming the Republic of Yemen.




