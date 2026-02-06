Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council has approved the formation of a new government headed by Prime Minister Shaya al Zindani, with a 34-member cabinet that includes three women, the Saba News Agency reported on Friday.

Al Zindani will also serve as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

The cabinet includes Maamar Motahar al Eryani as Information Minister, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Ali Ahmed Haidan as Interior Minister, and Maj. Gen. Taher Ali Obeidah al Oqaili as Defence Minister.

Among the female ministers named are Afrah Abdulaziz al Zouba as Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Ahd Mohammed Salem Jaasous as Minister of State for Women’s Affairs, and Judge Ishraq Fadl al Maqtari, according to the announcement.

The formation of the government was approved in line with Yemen’s constitution, the Gulf Cooperation Council initiative and its implementation mechanism signed in 2011, as well as the 2022 decision transferring presidential powers to the Presidential Leadership Council, Saba said.

The council said the decision was taken in the interest of the country’s “supreme national interest”.

The new cabinet follows the resignation of former Prime Minister Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak on May 3, 2025. His outgoing government did not include female representation.