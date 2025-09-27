US President Donald Trump has accused the FBI of secretly planting hundreds of agents in the crowd at the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
“It was just revealed that the FBI had secretly placed, against all Rules, Regulations, Protocols, and Standards, 274 FBI Agents into the Crowd just prior to, and during, the January 6th Hoax,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday.
He said the agents were “probably acting as agitators and insurrectionists, but certainly not as ‘law enforcement officials.’”
Trump demanded the identities and alleged actions of the "so-called 'Agents'" during the January 6, 2021, which he called a "Historic" day.
"Many Great American Patriots were made to pay a very big price only for the love of their Country. I owe this investigation of 'Dirty Cops and Crooked Politicians' to them," he said.
Former FBI director ‘got caught lying’
Trump also claimed that the revelations contradict previous statements by former FBI Director Christopher Wray, who he said has "some major explaining to do."
“That’s two in a row, Comey and Wray, who got caught lying, with our Great Country at stake. We can never let this happen to America again!”
Wray's predecessor, James Comey, who was fired by Trump in 2017, was indicted last week on charges of obstruction and making false statements to Congress about Russian interference in the 2016 election. The former FBI chief has denied the claims.
The FBI has not immediately responded to Trump’s claims, which came after a Thursday news report by right-wing website Just the News alleging that the FBI had secretly deployed 274 agents to the Capitol during the January 6 riot.