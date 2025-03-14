Türkiye faces a critical demographic challenge as its elderly population surpasses that of 96 countries, including Switzerland, Denmark, Ireland, New Zealand, and Armenia, latest figures show.

Official stats from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) compiled by the Anadolu Agency reveal that Türkiye’s total population stood at 85.6 million in 2023, with 10.6 percent classified as elderly. Comparatively, the global elderly population comprised 10.2 percent of the world’s 8.1 billion population.

China led the world in elderly population with 281 million people, followed by India with 103.7 million and the United States with 61.9 million.

Monaco had the highest percentage of elderly residents, making up 36.2 percent of its total population, followed by Japan at 29.8 percent and Italy with 24.6 percent.

As part of efforts to combat this trend, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared 2025 the “Year of the Family”, and his government has introduced policies aimed at reversing Türkiye’s declining birth rate by reinforcing the family as the core of societal stability.

Experts warn that Türkiye’s population growth rate has dropped from 2.53 per cent in 2015 to just 0.23 per cent in 2024. This rapid decline has resulted in an ageing population, a shrinking workforce, and mounting pressure on the social security system.

Benefits for young parents

The Turkish government has unveiled several financial and social initiatives to support young couples, incentivise marriage, and encourage parenthood. These measures include grants, low-interest loans, and access to affordable housing.