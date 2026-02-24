Illegal Israeli settlers set fire to Palestinian homes and vehicles in the village of Susya, south of Al Khalil (Hebron), in the occupied West Bank as part of attacks during the month of Ramadan.

The Al-Baidar Human Rights Organization said on Tuesday that settlers torched five homes and several vehicles.

It said settlers raided the village, causing significant property damage and spreading fear among residents, particularly women and children.

Illegal settlers also fired tear gas canisters inside some homes, resulting in four cases of suffocation due to gas inhalation, local sources told Anadolu Agency.

Communities in the Masafer Yatta area, where the village is located, have faced frequent settler attacks, including home invasions and grazing livestock on Palestinian-owned land. Residents have repeatedly called for protection and an end to settler violence.