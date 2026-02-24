WAR ON GAZA
Israeli violence in West Bank continues as illegal settlers torch Palestinian homes, vehicles
According to the Al-Baidar Human Rights Organization, the settlers torched five homes and several vehicles.
Attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers have escalated in the occupied West Bank since the genocide in besieged Gaza began. (FILE) / Reuters
Illegal Israeli settlers set fire to Palestinian homes and vehicles in the village of Susya, south of Al Khalil (Hebron), in the occupied West Bank as part of attacks during the month of Ramadan.

The Al-Baidar Human Rights Organization said on Tuesday that settlers torched five homes and several vehicles.

It said settlers raided the village, causing significant property damage and spreading fear among residents, particularly women and children.

Illegal settlers also fired tear gas canisters inside some homes, resulting in four cases of suffocation due to gas inhalation, local sources told Anadolu Agency.

Communities in the Masafer Yatta area, where the village is located, have faced frequent settler attacks, including home invasions and grazing livestock on Palestinian-owned land. Residents have repeatedly called for protection and an end to settler violence.

West Bank violence

Attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers have escalated in the occupied West Bank since the genocide in besieged Gaza began in October 2023.

Israel killed over 1,116 Palestinians, and 11,500 have been wounded, and 22,000 arrested in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian data.

Palestinians warn that the escalation is to pave the way for formal Israeli annexation of the occupied West Bank, effectively ending prospects for a Palestinian state as outlined in UN resolutions.

The international community and the UN consider the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, to be occupied Palestinian territory, and regard Israeli settlements there as illegal under international law.

The International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem, in a landmark opinion in July 2024.

