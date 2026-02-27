WORLD
3 min read
Hungary, Slovakia seek joint probe into Druzhba pipeline damage
The two countries have agreed to create a joint committee to examine damage to the Druzhba pipeline in Ukraine, with both blaming Zelenskyy for the prolonged outage.
Hungary, Slovakia seek joint probe into Druzhba pipeline damage
A meter shows near zero-level pressure at a line production station on a Druzhba pipeline in Brody, some 460 km west of Kiev on January 10 2007. / Reuters Archive
February 27, 2026

Hungary and Slovakia agreed on Friday to set up a joint committee to investigate damage to the Druzhba pipeline in Ukraine, calling on Kiev to grant it access and restart Russian oil flows.

Supplies via Druzhba to Hungary and Slovakia — the only European Union countries still importing Russian oil — were halted on January 27, forcing both to seek alternative sources and draw on state reserves.

Ukraine, which wants Europe to stop buying Russian fuel, says the pipeline was damaged by a Russian drone strike and it is making repairs as fast as it can.

RelatedTRT World - What's the Druzhba pipeline controversy that's causing fissures within the EU over Ukraine

But Hungary and Slovakia blame Kiev and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the prolonged outage, in one of the biggest disputes between the neighbours since Russia's full-scale war on Ukraine four years ago.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a Facebook video on Friday that Kiev had stopped oil flows for political reasons, adding that he and Slovak counterpart Robert Fico had agreed to create an "investigative committee to ascertain the state" of the pipeline.

"I call on President Zelenskyy to grant access to the committee, and to provide the conditions necessary for its work," Orban said.

Ukraine's foreign ministry did not immediately comment.

RelatedTRT World - Pressure mounts on Ukraine to reopen Druzhba pipeline crucial for Europe's energy security

Fico to speak with Zelenskyy

RECOMMENDED

While the outage has not threatened domestic supply, Hungary and Slovakia have had to seek alternative sources and release crude from strategic reserves.

Hungarian oil company MOL, which also operates Slovakia's Slovnaft refinery, has ordered tankers carrying Saudi, Norwegian, Kazakh, Libyan and Russian oil.

Fico, speaking at a separate news conference in Slovakia, said the countries would propose the committee to the European Commission, adding that he feared Brussels was prioritising Ukraine's interests over those of EU members Slovakia and Hungary.

"We have a right to this oil," Fico said.

Hungary and Slovakia have long clashed with Kiev over Russian energy supplies transiting Ukrainian territory and have opposed EU military aid for Ukraine.

The Commission said earlier this week that Ukraine was ready to accelerate repairs to Druzhba. However, Zelenskyy said repairs could not be completed quickly.

Fico, who has warned of further counter-measures after Slovakia stopped emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - was due to speak with Zelenskyy on Friday.

Orban, who faces an April election and has made the war a central campaign theme, on Thursday asked the European Council for a "fact-finding mission" to assess the damage, suggesting it could help unblock new EU funding for Ukraine.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
London's Churchill statue sprayed with 'Zionist war criminal' graffiti
German parliament passes stringent asylum rules
Ankara rolls out COP31 digital hub to expand climate inclusion: Turkish first lady
Hungary, Slovakia seek joint probe into Druzhba pipeline damage
Pakistan foils drone attack as tensions simmer along Afghanistan border
World’s largest aircraft carrier reaches Israeli shores amid US military buildup
US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: poll
Why has Zimbabwe banned lithium export?
Public transportation disrupted across Germany amid two-day strike
AI company Anthropic rejects Pentagon's request to loosen safeguards
Arab tourists flock to Russia amid the country's closer ties with the Gulf
Civil war in Sudan puts charity kitchen workers at risk
Amazon bets on Texas and custom Trainium chips to challenge Nvidia in AI race in US
Japan's ruling party approves plans to beef up intelligence amid defence overhaul
Iran offers to mediate as Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes escalate