Hungary and Slovakia agreed on Friday to set up a joint committee to investigate damage to the Druzhba pipeline in Ukraine, calling on Kiev to grant it access and restart Russian oil flows.

Supplies via Druzhba to Hungary and Slovakia — the only European Union countries still importing Russian oil — were halted on January 27, forcing both to seek alternative sources and draw on state reserves.

Ukraine, which wants Europe to stop buying Russian fuel, says the pipeline was damaged by a Russian drone strike and it is making repairs as fast as it can.

But Hungary and Slovakia blame Kiev and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the prolonged outage, in one of the biggest disputes between the neighbours since Russia's full-scale war on Ukraine four years ago.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a Facebook video on Friday that Kiev had stopped oil flows for political reasons, adding that he and Slovak counterpart Robert Fico had agreed to create an "investigative committee to ascertain the state" of the pipeline.

"I call on President Zelenskyy to grant access to the committee, and to provide the conditions necessary for its work," Orban said.

Ukraine's foreign ministry did not immediately comment.

Fico to speak with Zelenskyy