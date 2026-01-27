Spain’s government has approved the start of procedures to regularise undocumented migrants already living in the country, a move expected to benefit more than half a million people.

Calling it “a historic day”, Elma Saiz, Spain’s minister for migration, said on Tuesday the government was strengthening “a migration model based on human rights and compatible with economic growth.”

She said the Cabinet authorised the drafting of a royal decree that will allow migrants who arrived in Spain before December 31, 2025, and can prove at least five months of continuous residence, to obtain legal status, provided they have no criminal record.

"We are talking about estimations; probably more or less the figures may be around half a million people," she told public broadcaster RTVE.

Under reforms to Spain’s immigration regulations, migrants will be allowed to work from the first day their application is approved, Saiz said.

All asylum seekers who filed their claims before the end of the year will also be eligible.

Applications are expected to open in early April and remain available through June, she added.

The measure was agreed upon with the left-wing party Podemos.

Podemos leader Ione Belarra said the regularisation could benefit between 500,000 and 800,000 people.

“These are people who already live here but who are working without rights,” she said in a video posted on social media, describing the move as one of the biggest advances in labour rights in years.