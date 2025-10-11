Syrian Minister of Defence Murhaf Abu Qasra met with Haluk Gorgun, President of the Defence Industry Agency of Türkiye, and his accompanying delegation on Saturday in Damascus.
According to a statement from the Syrian Ministry of Defence shared via its Telegram channel, the two sides discussed a range of mutual topics and explored ways to enhance cooperation in the field of defence.
The meeting comes ahead of a high-level meeting scheduled in Ankara on October 12, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Security cooperation and recent developments in the region are expected to top the agenda.
Türkiye will be represented at the meeting by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defence Minister Yasar Guler, and MIT Director Ibrahim Kalin.
Earlier, at a joint press conference in Ankara on October 8 with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Hassan al Shaibani, Hakan Fidan said Türkiye and Syria had held “comprehensive and frank discussions” covering recent Syrian elections, bilateral ties, and regional developments.
The Turkish foreign minister also said the Syrian government has shown the will to combat terrorism, calling the current moment “a great opportunity to tackle the security problems that couldn’t be resolved during the Assad regime.”