TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Turkish, Syrian officials meet in Damascus, vow defence collaboration
Officials discussed a range of mutual topics and explored ways to enhance cooperation in the field of defence industries between the two nations.
Turkish, Syrian officials meet in Damascus, vow defence collaboration
The meeting comes ahead of a high-level gathering scheduled in Ankara on October 12. / Photo: Others / Others
October 11, 2025

Syrian Minister of Defence Murhaf Abu Qasra met with Haluk Gorgun, President of the Defence Industry Agency of Türkiye, and his accompanying delegation on Saturday in Damascus.

According to a statement from the Syrian Ministry of Defence shared via its Telegram channel, the two sides discussed a range of mutual topics and explored ways to enhance cooperation in the field of defence.

The meeting comes ahead of a high-level meeting scheduled in Ankara on October 12, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Security cooperation and recent developments in the region are expected to top the agenda.

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye will be represented at the meeting by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defence Minister Yasar Guler, and MIT Director Ibrahim Kalin.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye urges end to sanctions on Syria, calls for united action against terrorism

Earlier, at a joint press conference in Ankara on October 8 with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Hassan al Shaibani, Hakan Fidan said Türkiye and Syria had held “comprehensive and frank discussions” covering recent Syrian elections, bilateral ties, and regional developments.

The Turkish foreign minister also said the Syrian government has shown the will to combat terrorism, calling the current moment “a great opportunity to tackle the security problems that couldn’t be resolved during the Assad regime.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia