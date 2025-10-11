Syrian Minister of Defence Murhaf Abu Qasra met with Haluk Gorgun, President of the Defence Industry Agency of Türkiye, and his accompanying delegation on Saturday in Damascus.

According to a statement from the Syrian Ministry of Defence shared via its Telegram channel, the two sides discussed a range of mutual topics and explored ways to enhance cooperation in the field of defence.

The meeting comes ahead of a high-level meeting scheduled in Ankara on October 12, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Security cooperation and recent developments in the region are expected to top the agenda.