EUROPE
2 min read
UK envoy’s Epstein link resurfaces with release of 'best pal' note on birthday book
The book, compiled by Epstein’s former partner Ghislaine Maxwell, was made public this week after the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed the documents.
UK envoy’s Epstein link resurfaces with release of 'best pal' note on birthday book
Despite persistent rumors of a secret “client list” of Jeffrey Epstein, US authorities have said no such evidence has been found. / AP
September 9, 2025

The British ambassador to the United States once described Jeffrey Epstein as his “best pal,” according to a letter contained in an alleged “birthday book” now released by US lawmakers.

The note, written for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003 by Peter Mandelson, praised the disgraced financier as an “intelligent, sharp-witted man” who had “parachuted” into his life. 

The book, compiled by Epstein’s former partner Ghislaine Maxwell, was made public this week after the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed the documents.

Mandelson’s message predates the first public allegations of sex abuse against Epstein in 2006. 

RelatedTRT World - House Democrats release alleged Trump letter to Epstein; White House calls it fake

‘Regretted links’

Mandelson was appointed UK ambassador to the US in December 2024.

His spokesperson told the BBC that the ambassador “has long been clear that he very much regrets ever having been introduced to Epstein,” adding that his connection has been a matter of public record. 

RECOMMENDED

Mandelson himself previously told the Financial Times he regretted his interactions with the financier.

The note was first reported by the Wall Street Journal in July, which said the so-called “birthday book” featured messages from an array of Epstein’s contacts, including former US President Donald Trump.

Maxwell, who compiled the book, was convicted in 2021 of conspiring to traffic underage girls for sex. 

RelatedTRT World - 'We know who abused us': Epstein survivors declare they will release their own 'client list'

Epstein died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sexually abusing dozens of minors.

His social circle included high-profile figures such as Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Kevin Spacey, and Alan Dershowitz. 

Despite persistent rumours of a secret “client list,” US authorities have said no such evidence has been found.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales