Türkiye’s women volleyball team reaches first World final as basketball team advances in EuroBasket
"Sultans of the Net" to face either Italy or Brazil in championship match on Sunday.
Türkiye volleyball team / AA
September 6, 2025

The Turkish Women’s National Volleyball Team has made history by defeating Japan 3-1 in the semifinals of the 2025 FIVB Women’s World Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, advancing to the tournament final for the first time ever.

Japan started strong, controlling the first set with solid defense and efficient attacks to win 25-16. Türkiye responded in the second set, with Melissa Vargas and Eda Erdem Dundar leading the way as the team dominated to take it 25-17 and level the match.

Keeping up their momentum, Türkiye continued to pressure Japan in the third set, pulling ahead early and holding their lead to claim it 25-18 and move in front 2-1.

The fourth set was a thriller, with both teams trading points and the score tied at 24-24. Türkiye held its nerve in the closing moments, winning the set 27-25 to seal a 3-1 victory.

Türkiye will face either Italy or Brazil in the championship match on Sunday at 1230GMT.


Türkiye defeats Sweden 85-79 to reach EuroBasket 2025 quarterfinals

The Turkish Men’s National Basketball team will face the winner of the Poland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina matchup in the quarterfinals, scheduled for September 9. Sweden stunned Türkiye early, hitting nine of their first 10 shots and holding control throughout the first half, leading 42-37 at halftime.

Head coach Ergin Ataman’s second-half adjustments sparked a 14-0 run, turning a seven-point deficit into a lead.

Türkiye built an 11-point cushion late in the third quarter, but Sweden rallied behind Ludvig Hakanson and Simon Birgander, tying the game twice in the final period.

With the score tight in the closing minutes, Alperen Sengun took charge, scoring 6 straight points, including a powerful dunk, to seal the win.

Sengun posted 24 points and 16 rebounds, while Cedi Osman added 17 points and Ercan Osmani had 14 points and 9 rebounds.

