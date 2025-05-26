Artificial intelligence is a tool to enhance human decision-making, and not a replacement for it, US-based technology company Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang said in an interview aired Monday by Taiwan’s TVBS News.

Huang highlighted that AI can assist but cannot take over human ambitions and choices, explaining that key elements of human agency remain out of reach for machines.

“My goals are my choice. If I want to go on vacation in Kyoto, it's not because the AI decided, because I decided it's my goal,” he said.

He said tasks like setting objectives, evaluating progress, and adapting to new conditions are still deeply human.

“We all need to have aspirations, and now AI will help us realise those aspirations and goals,” he added.

Huang called on companies and individuals to engage with AI as a partner rather than fear it.