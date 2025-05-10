TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye's Fidan attends ‘coalition of the willing’ meeting on Ukraine
During online meeting, Hakan Fidan stresses Türkiye's commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, voicing Ankara’s support for unconditional ceasefire.
00:00
Türkiye's Fidan attends ‘coalition of the willing’ meeting on Ukraine
Fidan reiterated Ankara's support for establishing an unconditional ceasefire in the conflict and backing efforts aimed to achieve it. / AA
May 10, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has taken part in a “coalition of the willing” meeting focused on Ukraine, representing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, during his speech at the online meeting on Saturday, Fidan underscored Türkiye's commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He reiterated Ankara's support for establishing an unconditional ceasefire in the conflict and backing efforts aimed to achieve it.

RECOMMENDED

Fidan also expressed Türkiye's readiness to fulfill its responsibilities in monitoring a ceasefire if one is established for the conflict, which is now in its fourth year.

Explore
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba