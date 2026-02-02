WORLD
2 min read
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Both agents were deployed as part of “Operation Metro Surge”, a sweeping immigration enforcement operation launched in December.
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Protest against ICE in Minneapolis. / Reuters
February 2, 2026

The US-based investigative news outlet ProPublica reported that it identified two federal immigration agents who fired shots during an encounter last month in Minneapolis, Minnesota, that left Alex Pretti dead.

According to government records reviewed by ProPublica, the agents are Border Patrol agent Jesus Ochoa, 43, and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer Raymundo Gutierrez, 35.

The January 24 shooting triggered days of protests in Minneapolis and renewed scrutiny of aggressive immigration enforcement raids under the administration of President Donald Trump.

Both agents were deployed as part of “Operation Metro Surge,” a sweeping immigration enforcement operation launched in December that sent armed, masked agents into several US cities. CBP, which employs both men, has declined to officially confirm their identities and has released limited details about the incident.

Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse at a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Minneapolis, was shot during a confrontation that began when federal agents attempted to clear protesters from a roadway, according to a notice later sent by CBP to members of Congress.

The notice said Pretti resisted arrest and that an agent shouted “He’s got a gun!” before two officers discharged their weapons. Videos shared online show chaotic scenes as agents restrained Pretti amid shouts from bystanders.

Authorities have confirmed that Pretti was carrying a legally owned handgun at the time. Some video analyses cited by ProPublica suggest the weapon may have been removed before shots were fired, though this has not been officially verified.

RECOMMENDED

The US Justice Department said Friday that its Civil Rights Division has opened an investigation into the killing.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said the agents involved were placed on administrative leave but declined to answer further questions.

State and local officials in Minnesota have complained that they have not been given access to key evidence, including body-camera footage.

The case has drawn bipartisan concern in Congress. Republican Sen. John Curtis called for a “transparent, independent investigation,” while Democratic lawmakers accused federal authorities of withholding information from state investigators.

The shooting came after another Minneapolis protester, Renee Good, was killed in a separate incident on January 7 involving an immigration agent, further intensifying criticism of operations by masked federal agents and secrecy surrounding officers’ identities.

ProPublica said it published the agents’ names in the public interest, arguing that accountability in fatal use-of-force cases requires transparency.

RelatedTRT World - Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
Al Thani, Trump discuss de-escalation as US, Iran step up diplomacy
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks
Ukraine plans presidential election, referendum in late February: Financial Times
Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including three children: official
A father in Gaza searches rubble for his family's remains after Israeli air strike destroys home