The US-based investigative news outlet ProPublica reported that it identified two federal immigration agents who fired shots during an encounter last month in Minneapolis, Minnesota, that left Alex Pretti dead.

According to government records reviewed by ProPublica, the agents are Border Patrol agent Jesus Ochoa, 43, and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer Raymundo Gutierrez, 35.

The January 24 shooting triggered days of protests in Minneapolis and renewed scrutiny of aggressive immigration enforcement raids under the administration of President Donald Trump.

Both agents were deployed as part of “Operation Metro Surge,” a sweeping immigration enforcement operation launched in December that sent armed, masked agents into several US cities. CBP, which employs both men, has declined to officially confirm their identities and has released limited details about the incident.

Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse at a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Minneapolis, was shot during a confrontation that began when federal agents attempted to clear protesters from a roadway, according to a notice later sent by CBP to members of Congress.

The notice said Pretti resisted arrest and that an agent shouted “He’s got a gun!” before two officers discharged their weapons. Videos shared online show chaotic scenes as agents restrained Pretti amid shouts from bystanders.

Authorities have confirmed that Pretti was carrying a legally owned handgun at the time. Some video analyses cited by ProPublica suggest the weapon may have been removed before shots were fired, though this has not been officially verified.