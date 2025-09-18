US President Donald Trump has said he plans to designate Antifa as a "major terrorist organisation," though he provided no details on how such a move would be implemented.

Antifa, short for "anti-fascists," is composed of groups, networks and individuals who believe in aggressive opposition to right-wing movements. It is not a singular entity, and experts have long noted the difficulty in applying terror designations to what is essentially a decentralised movement.

The White House did not immediately explain how the designation would work.

Trump, currently on a state visit to the United Kingdom, made the announcement in a social media post shortly before 1:30 a.m. local time.

He called Antifa a "SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER" and said he would be "strongly recommending" that funders of the movement be investigated.

The post revived a debate dating back several years. In 2020, Trump’s then-FBI director, Christopher Wray, testified that Antifa was an ideology rather than an organisation, lacking the leadership structure that would typically allow for it to be designated as a terror group.