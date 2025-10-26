The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Sunday that a patrol came under attack from an Israeli drone and tank fire near Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli attacks “are in violation of Security Council Resolution 1701 and Lebanon’s sovereignty, and show disregard for safety and security of the peacekeepers implementing Security Council-mandated tasks in southern Lebanon”, UNIFIL said in a statement.

It said no injury or damage was reported in the attack.

The peacekeeping mission also said that an Israeli drone flew over a UNIFIL patrol in the same area, prompting peacekeepers to take defensive measures to neutralise it.

UNIFIL has operated in southern Lebanon since 1978 and was significantly reinforced under UN Security Council Resolution 1701 after the 2006 war between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.